Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking for a man that is wanted for sex crimes against juveniles.

According to SPD, police have obtained a warrant for 31-year-old Robby Williams.

Williams is wanted on one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile involving two juveniles.

The reported victims are 13 years and 14 years of age.

If anybody has information regarding Poole’s whereabouts, please contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.