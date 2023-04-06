Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police have named a wanted suspect in connection to a shooting on March 19 that left one man dead.

According to police, investigators have obtained a warrant for 53-year-old Tremell Thomas for one count of 2nd degree murder.

Shreveport Police officers were called to the shooting in the 1500 block of West 59th Street in the early morning hours of March 19.

As officers arrived it was discovered a male victim, 58-year-old Steve Graham, was deceased.

Police are urging citizens to use extreme caution and to contact SPD if Thomas is located. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this dangerous suspect, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.