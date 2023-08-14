Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man that is wanted for domestic abuse.

According to Shreveport police, officers responded to reports of a woman being injured in a domestic violence incident on August 6.

After investigating the incident, police obtained a warrant for the arrest of 38-year-old Matthew Moreland on one count of domestic abuse battery.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect can contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who would like to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.