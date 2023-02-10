Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is wanted by police on domestic abuse charges.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a media release Friday afternoon that 31-year-old Telvin Johnson is wanted for two counts of domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim, and domestic abuse battery with strangulation that occurred in the 6700 block of Raspberry Lane.

Anyone with information on his location should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 ext 3. Those who would like to supply anonymous tips can call Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or tips can be submitted through the P3Tips app.