SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is wanted on sex crimes against a 13-year-old.

Clifton Mosely is wanted by SPD for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old. (Shreveport Police Department)

According to a media release, on May 3 Shreveport Police Special Victims Unit began an investigation into a complaint of a juvenile being sexually assaulted by an adult male.

Police say on May 9 a forensic interview was conducted on the juvenile who disclosed she was sexually assaulted by 45-year-old Clifton Mosely when she was 13 years old.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Mosely for one count of molestation of a juvenile. Mosely is still outstanding currently. The Shreveport Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to locate this suspect.

Anyone with information can contact SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to supply information and stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.