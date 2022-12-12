Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man wanted in connection with a domestic incident that led to a brief hostage situation and standoff overnight Sunday in West Shreveport.

Police say 28-year-old O.B. Washington locked himself inside a home on Border Lane just off of Pines Road just after 8 p.m. Sunday and refused to come out after officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a domestic incident.

When officers arrived, they found it had become a hostage situation and that the man inside the home had several weapons and was threatening to harm others.

Hostage negotiators with the Shreveport Police Special Response Team were called to the scene, and officers were ultimately able to bring the victim to safety and surround the house. They were able to determine the suspect was no longer inside as of 9:20 a.m.

Washington is now wanted on warrants for one count of Domestic Abuse Battery 2nd Offense, one count of Aggravated Assault upon a Police Officer, two counts of Domestic Abuse Battery with Strangulation, one count of Simple Escape, and one count of Domestic Abuse Battery with a dangerous weapon.

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Scene of a hostage situation in Western Hills (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)



Police call Washington a dangerous suspect and are asking anyone with information on where he might be to contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

This is a developing story, more information will be provided as it becomes available.