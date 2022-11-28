Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are looking to identify two men in connection with a fatal shooting last week outside a Linwood Ave. convenience store.

Police released security footage from the crime scene Monday afternoon, which they say shows two men believed to be involved in the deadly shooting outside the In & Out Mini Mart in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue on Tuesday night just before 7 p.m.

Shreveport police have released photos from surveillance cameras outside the In & Out Mini Mart on Linwood Ave., where a man was fatally shot on Nov. 22. (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Shreveport police have released photos from surveillance cameras outside the In & Out Mini Mart on Linwood Ave., where a man was fatally shot on Nov. 22. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

According to the coroner’s office, 25-year-old Rodrick Robinson died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Now, police are hoping photos taken from surveillance cameras will help identify the men.

Shreveport police are asking anyone with information regarding these men to contact SPD at 318-673-7300, #3, or anonymously via Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

According to the Caddo coroner’s office, Robinson’s death marks the 48th homicide in Caddo Parish to date in 2022.