MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – An Oklahoma man wanted in connection to a dead body found found in Arkansas was spotted on a doorbell camera Monday night.

33-year-old Chance Cathey. (Source: McCurtain Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to McCurtain County Undersheriff Mike Manning, 33-year-old Chance Cathey was captured on a doorbell camera knocking on the door of a home off Highway 3 in Oklahoma.

He is wanted as a person of interest in connection to a dead body that was found in a well last week in Little River, Arkansas.

Anyone with information on Cathey’s whereabouts or the body found in Little River is asked to contact law enforcement.