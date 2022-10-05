SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texas Department of Public Safety added two East Texas men to the state’s 10 Most Wanted Lists, and Crime Stoppers is offering rewards for information leading to their arrest.

Matthew Edgar, 26 (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

The Texas Department of Public Safety added 26-year-old Matthew Hoy Edgar of Hemphill to the most wanted fugitive list. Who managed to slip away while he was on trial for murder. According to TDPS, Edgar was arrested for murder in 2020. Edgar attended the trial but disappeared January 26 before it ended. Although Edgar was not present in court, he was convicted and sentenced to 99 years in prison in his absence.

Edgar is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. Edgar has ties to Sabine County, Texas.

Sergio Corona, 56 (Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)

TDPS added 56-year-old Sergio Corona of Coldspring to the most wanted sex offenders list. Corona has been wanted since July 2021 after the San Jacinto Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration. Another warrant was issued for Corona’s arrest in December 2021 by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida for a probation violation.

Corona is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. In addition to Coldspring, he has ties to Florida and Tennessee.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of either of these fugitives could get a cash reward for their anonymous tip. Both men should be considered armed and dangerous, law enforcement urges the public not to approach them. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for Edgar’s arrest and up to $3,000 for information leading to Corona’s arrest.