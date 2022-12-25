Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified a suspect in the fatal shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex on Christmas morning.

Officers were called to the Brookhollow Apartments at 2511 East 24th Street at 9:50 a.m. on December 25 after multiple people called 911 reporting gunshots. The officers arrived to find 40-year-old Aaron Bruce suffering a gunshot wound. Police say first responders attempted life-saving measures to no avail and Bruce was pronounced dead at the scene.

TAPD’s Criminal Investigation Division has since issued a warrant for the arrest of 24-year-old Tarus Walker on charges of Capital Murder and Possession of a Firearm by a Certain Person.

The Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department asks anyone with information concerning the investigation to contact them at 903-798-3154.