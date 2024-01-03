BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole equipment from a SWEPCO facility in December.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, two suspects were caught on camera burglarizing a Southwestern Electric Power Company facility in the 18000 block of Highway 157 in Plain Dealing.

The suspects stole several Honda generators and a trailer loaded with a black and tan Can-Am Defender 1000 side-by-side vehicle.

Deputies say several days after the burglary, the trailer was found abandoned in the 17000 block of Highway 157, however, the Can-Am vehicle nor the generators could be located.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects or their vehicle is asked to contact Bossier Sheriff’s detectives at 318-965-3418.