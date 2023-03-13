SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man accused of causing a crash in 2020 that led to the death of a Shreveport woman on Interstate 20 was jailed in Webster Parish, according to booking info available on the WPSO inmate roster.

The booking info reflects that 61-year-old Rickey Darden of Parkin Cross, Arkansas, is in the Webster Parish jail charged on a warrant for negligent homicide with a bond set at $50,000. His arrest date is listed as March 9.

Darden was previously booked into the Cross County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas from March 4 -9, and his charges were listed as “hold for other agency.”

According to previous reporting, Darden was operating a 2000 International tractor-trailer traveling westbound on I-20 when he failed to slow down as he approached congested traffic.

Darden rear-ended Kim Cannon’s 2017 Jeep SUV, pushing it into the rear of another tractor-trailer and causing it to overturn. Cannon died due to her injuries.

In November 2022, Exit 44 on Interstate 20 was named the “Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange” after Act 57 was passed in 2022 by the Louisiana Legislature.