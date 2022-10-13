SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man shot to death on Tuesday night in Shreveport has been identified.

Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office said in a release Thursday that 24-year-old SirCharles Hillson, of Shreveport, died at 9:53 p.m. Tuesday at Ochsner LSU Health hospital. He was taken to the hospital shortly after he was found shot multiple times on Patzman Street.

He was positively identified through fingerprint comparison.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

An autopsy was ordered.

The shooting marks the 43rd homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022 to date, and the 42nd in Shreveport.