SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warned residents that a caller is using its telephone numbers to scam people.

Authorities said the caller claimed to be with the Drug Enforcement Agency and told the victim that narcotics had been traced to their residence.

The scammer then told the victim not to contact anyone about their findings and instructed them to call a number they provided every three hours. They also instructed the victim to call the number if they left their home.

The number appears to belong to the SCSO, but the scammer has spoofed their phone numbers. Spoofing causes the caller ID to display a phone number that appears to be from a different person or business.

The SCSO advised residents never to give the callers any information and block any numbers the scammers call from. They also requested the community help protect the elderly from falling victim to the scam and encouraged anyone with questions to contact the SCSO at (936) 598-5600.