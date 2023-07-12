SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s inclusion among Forbes Magazine’s 10 most dangerous cities in 2023 highlights the need for intervention and addressing violence. However, various organizations are working to combat the issue and support affected communities.

Shreveport has more than three times the national rate of children wounded by gunfire. In response, Ochsner LSU Health Hospital launched PROTECT in May, an initiative to provide violence intervention services tailored to pediatric patients. The program provides resources and outreach tools for children and teenagers admitted to the Pediatric Trauma Center with gunshot wounds.

Devin Myers fatally shot near Shreveport home (Source: Tasha Myers)

Founded by Tasha Myers, whose teenage son Devin was fatally shot in May 2022, Friends of Devin supports underrepresented youth in Shreveport. By ensuring access to opportunities and resources, the organization aims to empower young individuals and contribute to the safety of our communities.

“I just want all the mothers to be strong. It’s hard,” Myers said. “I’m not gonna say it’s easy. Not going to tell you we’re not going to grieve. Others grieve differently. Mine is going to be dealing with the kids ’cause that’s what I love.”

According to the Pew Research Center, in 2021, Louisiana had the second-highest total of gun deaths in the United States, including murders, suicides and all other categories tracked by the CDC. Moreover, the state had the third-highest number of gun murders in the country that year.

Step Forward works towards understanding and addressing the obstacles faced by children in poverty and minority neighborhoods. They offer trauma support, mental health resources, early childhood education and kindergarten readiness resources and tools for college preparedness and workforce development.

Everytown, an organization that tracks gun violence in the U.S., emphasizes the implementation of intervention programs and background checks.

The City of Shreveport’s Office of Fair Share and the Shreveport Police Department partner for a citywide basketball tournament to help curb violence in the city and help neighborhood youth build relationships. Another organization, MOMs On A Mission, supports families through school supply drives, support groups, and fundraisers focused on youth, mothers who lost a child to gun violence, and senior citizens.

NeighborhoodScout, an online database of U.S. Neighborhood analytics, says several Shreveport neighborhoods with the highest crime rates also have alarming poverty rates with incomes lower than 93%-99% of U.S. neighborhoods. According to their statistics, many have vacancy rates of 12% or more, and some have high rates of incarcerated people.

Johns Hopkins offers solutions and research on their effectiveness, including street outreach and violence interruption programs, hospital-based violence intervention programs, changing the environmental conditions that facilitate community violence, and public investments in community violence intervention. These approaches aim to change environmental conditions that enable community violence and promote investment in communities “often caught in cycles of victimization, trauma, and retaliatory violence.”

Domestic violence is closely linked to gun violence. Louisiana’s laws prohibit family members convicted of domestic violence from possessing firearms. Everytown suggests extending those laws to violence committed against dating partners and enacting extreme risk protection to prevent access to firearms by individuals in crisis.

The Department of Justice says these laws enable family members or others to seek help if someone is suicidal or in crisis and may use a firearm to injure or kill themselves or others.

Shreveport faces challenges related to poverty, discrimination and access to resources contributing to higher crime rates. Individuals, city officials, and support organizations must collaborate to address these issues and create long-term solutions. Everytown highlights the importance of background checks and implementing violence intervention strategies to mitigate the impact of violence.