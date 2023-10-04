Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Dewayne Wilkinson (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man suspected of a fatal shooting late Tuesday night was arrested according to Shreveport police.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Anna Street where they found 26-year-old Laroyce Daniel-Brown inside a residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses and evidence led police to identify 20-year-old Dewayne Wilkinson as a suspect in the fatal shooting. According to SPD, Wilkinson returned to the crime scene and officers arrested him without incident.

He was booked into Shreveport City Jail on one count of second-degree murder.