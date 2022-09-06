NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An 85-year-old man has been arrested after a hit-and-run that injured a 4-year-old in Nacogdoches County, according to DPS.

Officials said a preliminary crash investigation found that around 2:15 p.m. a 4-year-old girl was riding a go-cart on private property when she reportedly attempted to turn around, and entered the southbound lane of FM 95 and was struck by a Chevrolet pickup. The truck failed to stop at the scene of the crash and, officials said it continued traveling south.

The driver who officials identified as Edward Mora, 85 of Center, has been transported and booked into Shelby County Jail for failure to stop and render aid with serious bodily injury, a third degree felony.

The child was transported to an area hospital in Nacogdoches for treatment. The investigation is still ongoing.