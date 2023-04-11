SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was arrested in Shreveport after allegedly striking an elderly man in the head with a shovel Sunday afternoon.

Shreveport police responded to a disorderly person call in the 100 block of Common Street just after 10:30 a.m.

Responding officers said they learned that someone had struck an 82-year-old man in the head with a shovel leaving the victim dazed and in need of assistance.

Shreveport Fire Department treated the man’s injuries, and he is expected to recover.

The accused, 39-year-old William Breen, was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree battery.