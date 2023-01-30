All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department Violent Crime Abatement Team recently conducted an operation that resulted in eight arrests.

The team, along with Shreveport City Marshals and ATF agents, worked together as part of an operation on Jan. 16th to combat violent crime in the area. Eight people are facing various felony charges, including:

Jerrion Griffin is charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

Akchanel Bush is charged with pandering.

Akilia Merriett is charged with prostitution and possession of schedule II.

Omari James was arrested on a juvenile court warrant.

Lajonicka Sharp was arrested on a warrant from Caddo Parish.

Torri Pierce is charged with possession of schedule I with intent to distribute.

Michael Stewart was arrested on a warrant for domestic violence aggravated assault and burglary. He is also charged with possession of schedule I.

A 17-year-old was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

Authorities utilized the Real Time Crime Center in their investigations. During the investigation, police reportedly seized ecstasy, 56 grams of marijuana and a stolen 9mm semi-automatic weapon.