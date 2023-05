SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner identified the victim of a fatal shooting that happened late Wednesday night.

The coroner said 72-year-old Eddie Lee Rogers was shot outside of his home in the 1800 block of David Raines Road just after 9:10 p.m. He was brought to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

Rogers brings the homicide rate in Shreveport and Caddo Parish to 29 for the year.