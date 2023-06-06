Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police arrested a man accused of brutally beating an elderly man on Saturday afternoon.

SPD said officers responded to a reported battery at the hospital around 5:35 p.m. on May 3 after a nurse reported the injuries of the 62-year-old victim. When officers arrived they found the victim with injuries they referred to as “significant.”

Officers identified 27-year-old Leone Samuels as the suspect.

Samuels was arrested on outstanding warrants Tuesday by the SPD warrants unit and faces prosecution for second-degree battery.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.