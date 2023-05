SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left a 6-year-old girl in critical condition Thursday evening.

According to police, the girl was playing outside with family when she was struck by a stray bullet.

The bullet came from two vehicles that were firing at each other near the 600 clock of W 62nd Street.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.