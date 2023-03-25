SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating an overnight shooting in downtown Shreveport that sent six victims to the hospital; one man’s injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to a reported shooting on Texas Avenue at North Market Street at 1:44 a.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, they found three males and three females suffering from gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police that a silver vehicle pulled up to the victims, and black male suspects got out and started shooting.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene.

The victims were brought to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for treatment.

In the incident report, police state that one possible suspect was arrested in another location.