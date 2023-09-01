SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned seven true bills, charging six defendants with crimes ranging from homicide to rape at the end of its session on Thursday.

The Caddo District Attorney announced the charges that include a man who is accused of fatally shooting his brother.

Lil’Anthony Roshawn Johnson a 20-year-old Shreveport man is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon for the May 30 fatal shooting of his brother, 24-year-old Lil’Charles Johnson. In a separate indictment, Johnson is charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms.

Police responded to shots fired call around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived at the intersection of Monkhouse Drive and Interstate Drive, they found Lil’Charles Johnson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in front of a gas station.

On May 24 just after 9 p.m., a 72-year-old man, identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner as Eddie Rogers was slain in front of his home in the 1800 block of David Raines Road. 25-year-old Reginald Marcell Roberson was identified as a suspect and will be tried on second-degree murder charges.

Barry Dewight Davidson, 67, was charged with second-degree murder for the May 29, slaying of 62-year-old Charles Ray Bryant. Davidson is accused of fatally shooting Bryant at a residence in the 1500 block of Andrew Avenue.

Two men were indicted with sex crimes, 18-year-old Kyson Lee is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, and Wesley Rousell also 18, is charged with first-degree rape.

The final indictment was handed down to Douglas Lacamron Anderson. The 28-year-old Shreveport man is charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles in one indictment. The murder charge is related to the death of a juvenile only identified as L.M. born on August 6, 2019. Baby L.M. was killed between November 1, 2019, and August 11, 2021, according to the Caddo DA. The cruelty charge is connected to acts committed by Anderson on a child identified as J.J.

Baby J.J. was born on December 30, 2012, the acts of cruelty that Anderson is accused of took place between December 30, 2019, and December 19, 2019. Anderson was booked into Caddo Correctional Center on September 27, 2021.