NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A $50,000 reward is being offered by an anonymous donor for information after a 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times while walking in Green Hills.

The woman was shot at least three times near the intersection of Trimble Road and Esteswood Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Photo of car suspected in Green Hills shooting (Courtesy Metro Nashville Police Department)

The $50,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who attacked and shot the woman.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was hospitalized with serious wounds. She is continuing to recover.

Metro police reported the woman was walking in the neighborhood when a dark-colored sedan passed, possibly a Dodge Avenger, passed her. The car turned around, and two males got out and grabbed her. The two asked for her cell phone, and when she refused, she was punched and shot three times in the arms and legs as the assailants ran back to the car and drove away.

Officers are investigating robbery as a possible motive in the shooting.

The family of the victim, who was to return soon to LSU for her final months of medical school, released a statement that reads:

“We’d like to thank our friends, family, neighbors and the entire Nashville community for the outpouring of support after the brutal attack and shooting of our daughter in her own neighborhood. The generosity and caring of the Nashville community is something special to behold. We also want to thank the Metro Nashville Police Department, the emergency first responders and the medical team at Vanderbilt Hospital without whose heroic efforts our daughter may not have survived.



We are deeply saddened and angered by this senseless attack on our daughter and our community. Our daughter is an intelligent, caring and thoughtful young woman. She has dreamed of becoming a doctor since she was very young and is currently in her last few months of medical school at LSU before graduating and starting her residency in pediatrics. She is an honor roll graduate of The Harpeth Hall School, a cum laude graduate from Fordham University in New York, and is looking forward to a medical career helping children where she plans to specialize in pediatric infectious disease.



While our daughter’s injuries will take time to heal, this vicious attack will not stop her. Many of you have seen the video of her attack which sickens us, but you see her fighting spirt, and she will go on to share her love of medicine and love of helping children with the world. We sincerely hope her attackers are caught and brought to justice, and we again thank everyone for their support.”

Metro police have released photos of the suspected vehicle, which is described as a dark sedan with chrome or silver rims. One of the back windows also had a cover over it.

If you have any information about the crime or if you recognize the vehicle involved, you are asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.