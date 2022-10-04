SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five people including two juveniles have been arrested in the late September theft of more than 100 firearms and countless rounds of ammunition and magazines, according to Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.

Arrested were 18-year-old Camron Lee Barmore of Pleasant Hill, 20-year-old Ray Lee Scott Jr. of Mansfield and 20-year-old Quantavious Qwinshawn McCray of Pleasant Hill. Also arrested were a 15-year-old male juvenile from Zwolle and a 16-year-old male juvenile from Many.

The arrests came following an investigation into a vehicle found in the Red River near Coushatta that was found to belong to a Sabine Parish man. Upon investigation, Sabine Parish detectives learned that in addition to the theft of his truck, the victim’s travel trailer and shop had been burglarized.

The victim told investigators he was missing three gun safes that contained more than 100 firearms, as well as a plethora of ammunition and magazines. The victim was able to provide serial numbers for all the firearms, which were then entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Barmore, who is being held on a $250,000 bond, was initially charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms. He has since been charged with simple burglary, theft of between $5,000-$25,000, 137 counts of theft of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms and simple criminal damage to property between $1,000-$50,000.

Bond is pending for these additional charges and Barmore remains in jail charges.

Scott is charged with theft of $25,000, theft of a motor vehicle, 137 counts of theft of a firearm, three counts of illegal possession of stolen firearms, and simple criminal damage to property between $1000-$50,000. No bond has been set and he remains in jail.

McCray was charged with illegal possession of stolen things worth less than $1000, which is a misdemeanor. He has been released.

Both boys are incarcerated at the Ware Youth Center in Coushatta pending a later court date by the 11th Judicial District Court.

Sabine CID Digital Forensics Unit has obtained search warrants for digital devices and third-party applications and is processing the data.

Chief Deputy Brad Walker commended Sabine Parish Sheriff detectives for their hard work, long hours and persistence over the last week and a half in solving this case. Walker expressed gratitude to local agencies for their help, including especially Bossier Parish Sheriff’s detectives, who went to Coushatta to obtain vehicle forensic information from the victim’s vehicle.

In addition, Walker said SPSO’s Special Operations Group (S.O.G.) was instrumental in the execution of several searches in the parish.

Several firearms, numerous ammunition, magazines, illegal narcotics and other items have been recovered so far, and the investigation continues. More search warrants and arrests are anticipated in the case, according to the SPSO.

Mitchell asks anyone who has any information about this case to contact Detectives Gentry or Abrahams at Sabine CID, 318-590-9475, or to submit a tip through our Sabine Parish Sheriff App.