HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Claiborne Parish deputies arrested five people Thursday in connection to the death of Homer High School student-athlete Ja’Kerion Calome.

On June 22, police responded to a shooting in Homer where arriving officers found Calome had been shot.

He later succumbed to his wounds.

Homer High student-athlete Ja’Kerion Calome. (Photo Courtesy: Dobbins Sports Photography/Homer High School)

Homer police began an investigation into the shooting but eventually turned the investigation over to the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office due to a ‘potential conflict of interest’.

On Thursday, July 6, 2023, CPSO personnel arrested 18-year-old Kenshawn Carter and four juveniles for obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice in the death of Calome.

CPSO says the investigation is ongoing and further charges and arrests are pending. anyone with information about the death of Calome is asked to contact the CPSO at (318) 927-2011 or on their website.