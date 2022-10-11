Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The investigation into a Haughton man who was in jail and charged with possessing child pornography led to additional charges and an increased bond.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Adrian Drew Cunningham now faces 46 additional counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles, one count of molestation of a juvenile and one count of obstruction of justice.

Cunningham was originally arrested on Oct. 6 and charged with nine counts of pornography involving juveniles after detectives got a tip that he possessed child pornography. During their investigation, detectives recovered images of prepubescent juveniles as young as 2-years-old.

Currently, Cunningham is booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility; the bond amount for the additional charges is $410,000.