NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in a 4-year-old child being hospitalized from a gunshot wound.

According to police, deputies responded to reports of “shots fired” in the 200 block of Lake Street in Campti at around 11 p.m. The caller requested immediate medical assistance due to a child suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies say during the investigation, they learned two men left a mobile home they were visiting on Lake Street and were getting into a car as multiple rounds were fired into the vehicle by an unknown suspect.

Shortly after the shooting, family members discovered that a 4-year-old child standing in the mobile home had been struck by the gunfire and was suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

The child was transported by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and was later transferred to an undisclosed regional trauma center with what was believed to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Sheriff Stuart Wright says detectives have been working throughout the day interviewing the victims and witnesses and following up on leads in an effort to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

If anybody has information that could assist in this investigation, they are asked to contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.