SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens are now facing felony charges in connection with a crime spree that ended after a shootout at a Shreveport apartment complex in Shreveport early Tuesday morning.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, the spree started around 2 a.m. in Southern Hills when the teens stole a car from a home shortly after they stole a pickup truck in Blanchard. The two stolen vehicles were used to facilitate burglaries of vehicles in the area of North Forty Loop.

It all ended at the Grand Oaks apartments, where the teens were found rummaging through a resident’s vehicle. The resident confronted the juveniles who first lied about their actions and then pulled out a weapon which led to an exchange of gunfire between two of the four juveniles and the resident. The teens fled the scene on foot and were later captured by Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Deputies.

CPSO says the four suspects, three 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, are charged as follows:

16-year-old: theft of a motor vehicle, illegal possession of stolen things (for a vehicle stolen in Shreveport), (3) counts of simple burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, (2) counts of aggravated property damage, juvenile in possession of a handgun, resisting an officer. The sheriff’s office says this juvenile also had an order to take into custody through Caddo Juvenile Probation and Parole for theft of a motor vehicle in a separate incident.

17-year-old: illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport), (3) counts of simple burglary, aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of aggravated property damage, juvenile in possession of a handgun, resisting an officer.

17-year-old: illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport), (3) counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer.

17-year-old: illegal possession of stolen things (vehicle stolen in Shreveport), (3) counts of simple burglary, resisting an officer.

Caddo deputies recovered two stolen vehicles and four guns. Detectives say there were at least eight victims related to these charges.