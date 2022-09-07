CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested four teens they say burglarized at least seven cars.

The string of burglaries started just after 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard. A neighbor reported that masked teens were stealing change and prescription drugs from cars parked in the apartment complex. A 13-year-old was caught that morning after a brief foot chase.

Three other suspects were later arrested on Hilry Huckabee Avenue in Shreveport.

CPSO says investigators found two handguns, a rifle, and a 2020 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Texarkana on August 31.

According to police, the two juveniles, ages 13 and 15, picked up 19-year-old Lorenzo Oliver and 19-year-old Brandon Tyler in the stolen car. The group then drove to the Corridor Apartments to commit the burglaries.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator says all of the cars that were stolen from the apartment complex were left unlocked.

“I’m proud of the great work our deputies are doing in catching these thieves, but we need your help,” Prator said. “Lock your cars, and don’t keep guns or valuables in your vehicles. Install surveillance cameras and be a nosey neighbor. Pay attention!”

The two juveniles were booked into the Caddo Parish Juvenile Detention Center, while Oliver and Tyler were booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and charged as follows.

Lorenzo Oliver, 19, Shreveport resident

seven counts of simple burglary

illegal possession of stolen things ($27,000 value of stolen car)

contributing to the delinquency of juveniles

unrelated warrant for first-degree robbery

resisting a deputy

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and the suspects could face more charges.