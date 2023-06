SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One of the men wounded during a shooting at an apartment complex died according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.

A release from the coroner 30-year-old Samjarrar Amie was shot in the parking lot of the Riverdale Apartments in the 6800 block of Raspberry Lane in west Shreveport just after 8:45 p.m.

Amie was brought to LSU Ochsner Health Shreveport where he died at 9:26 p.m.

Shreveport police continue to investigate this incident.