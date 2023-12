CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a woman shot in Cedar Grove in what police believe stemmed from a domestic incident.

According to the coroner, 30-year-old Caddi Williams was shot multiple times just before 9 a.m. inside her home in the 500 block of West 77th Street.

Emergency responders brought her to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, where she died of her injuries at 7:46 a.m.