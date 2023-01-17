(Police survey the damage at the Roadrunner Convenience Store in Texarkana. Image: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department is investigating an attempt three masked subjects made to remove an ATM machine from a convenience store in Texarkana early Sunday morning.

Texarkana police believe the three masked subjects used a truck stolen from the Texarkana Arkansas School District to ram the front doors of the Roadrunner Convenience Store on Richmond Road a little after 4:00 a.m., when the subjects unsuccessfully tried to remove an ATM from the store.

(This truck intentionally rammed the Roadrunner in Texarkana on Sunday. Image: Texarkana Texas Police Department)

The subjects returned to the truck and headed north on Cowhorn Creek Road once they realized their plan was flawed.

Police believe the truck was stolen shortly before the attempted ATM theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to give Texarkana Texas police a call at 903-798-3116.