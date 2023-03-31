MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people have been arrested in connection to a ‘gang-related’ shooting at Ewell Park in Minden.

Minden Chief of Police Jared McIver says they are working with state and federal agencies on the investigation.

“We are actively searching them out and anyone that was involved in that shooting on March 26th. They’re going to be brought to justice swiftly and given the max penalties for what they’ve done.”

Chief McIver also says that the mayor’s office and police department are reevaluating how public events will be permitted and will be increasing security at events.

The March 27 shooting at the Ewell Park Recreational Center left four people injured.