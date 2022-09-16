Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the 9100 block of Youree Drive. Deputies were called to the business just before 8 a.m. to investigate and learned that the attack was captured on security video.

CPSO Detective Vincent Jackson said in a release Friday that the video showed 33-year-old Darius Coleman hit the victim in the back of the head multiple times with a hammer.

When the victim tried to defend himself, Det. Jackson says 21-year-old Kerrick Jones and 20-year-old Ty Whitaker joined in the attack. All three men punched and kicked the victim in the head and neck while he was on the ground. Deputies say the men left the scene in a grey Ford Focus.

Witnesses called law enforcement and the victim was taken to the hospital by the Shreveport Fire Department. The victim was treated for what police say are non-life threatening injuries Thursday night and was discharged from the hospital.

Caddo detectives were led to the Cambridge Court Apartments on Mansfield Road where they found the suspects in one of the apartments. CPSO says it took several hours for the suspects to open the door and surrender.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found illegal drugs, a stolen gun, and the hammer used in the battery.

Coleman, Jones, and Whitaker are booked into Caddo Correctional Center on Thursday night. Coleman is charged with aggravated second-degree battery and Jones and Whitaker are charged with second-degree battery.

Deputies say more charges are pending.