NATCHITOCHES, Ls. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman has been arrested after two police officers in Natchitoches were run over by a car which then collided head-on with a police car.

The incident occurred on Jan. 15 at approximately 2:28 p.m., when Natchitoches police were dispatched to Super 1 Foods on Keyser Avenue concerning a theft-in-progress.

After police arrived at the store, 25-year-old Lakendra Bolton of Natchitoches allegedly ran from inside the building to her vehicle in the parking lot. A pursuit began, and officers allege that Bolton drove over two of them with her vehicle as they attempted to arrest her.

Police were then able to locate Bolton on South Drive, where she allegedly led them on a brief pursuit and crashed head-on into a police car.

Bolton faces charges of three counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of resisting an officer, aggravated flight from an officer, felony hit and run, reckless operation of a vehicle, theft, and several bench warrants.

Bolton was placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

One police officer was transported to a hospital in Rapides Parish, La. with a serious lower-body injury. One was transported to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a minor lower-body injury. A third officer was taken to the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center with a minor upper-body injury.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Shermaria Lewis at (318) 357-3914.