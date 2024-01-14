SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three women died, and a man is in critical condition after two separate shootings in Shreveport early Sunday morning.

The first shooting took place in the 2700 block of Willis St. Officers responded to the call of a shooting around 1:36 a.m. and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two women were fatally shot, and a man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his wounds. Shreveport police said the man is in critical condition.

There is no suspect yet at this time; the shooting remains under investigation.

Around 2:03 a.m., a separate shooting occurred on Wall St. and Marshall St. Police working security in the area heard gunshots from a nearby parking lot and arrived to find a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Officials said the woman was involved in a domestic dispute when her boyfriend shot her. He reportedly fled the area in a White Crown Victoria.

Police have not yet made an arrest. The Shreveport Police Department is continuing to investigate.