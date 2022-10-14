MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people were arrested in connection with reports of gunfire in a Marshall neighborhood Thursday night.

The Marshall Police Department said in a release Friday that police were called to the area of Poplar Street and Summit Street after reports of gunfire just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night.

Law enforcement arrived in the area and found an unoccupied white four-door vehicle with its engine running. The vehicle appeared to have been struck several times and the front passenger-side tire was flat.

Officers with MPD contacted the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office for assistance from a K-9 officer. An MPD officer found two people within the area and detained them. The HCSO deputy and his K-9 partner found a firearm that was abandoned at an intersection and a third person hiding behind a residence.

The three Marshall men were arrested at the scene, 21-year-old Jacarrion Green, 17-year-old JerBraylon Brazzell, and 21-year-old Tyson Smith.

This investigation is ongoing, and more arrests may be pending. Anyone with information regarding this shooting can contact the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the

Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.