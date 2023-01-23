Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest after firing a gun multiple times from his vehicle around 2:40 a.m. on Monday morning.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a press release that deputies received a report of gunfire and were dispatched to the intersection of Riding Club Lane and Old Carriage Trail at 2:43 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies found evidence of gunfire. They contacted all parties involved and notified the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division.

The Caddo Parish sheriff’s department detective that responded to the call, Jeremy Edward, says 21-year-old Nicholas Ellis fired up to four rounds from a pistol out of the driver’s side window of his car in the direction of the victim while driving down Kingston Road and Riding Club Lane.

No injuries were reported, though Ellis allegedly shot his own car during the incident.

Ellis was arrested on the 500 block of Honeygold Drive, then booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for the illegal use of a weapon or dangerous instrumentalities.