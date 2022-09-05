SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are investigating a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night that seriously wounded a man.

Police responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m., where they say three juvenile males stole a Jeep Liberty following an altercation. The owner gave chase, and one of the vehicles involved crashed.

Officers say the juveniles shot the adult male victim three times in the chest and once in the ankle. They say he returned fire, but it’s not yet known if he hit one of the suspects. The victim’s wounds are reported to be life-threatening.

Three people are in custody. Officials say there may be another female suspect involved.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.