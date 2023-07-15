SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified two Shreveporters killed in the span of a few hours on Saturday.

According to a press release from the coroner’s office two of the three victims in a violent Saturday have been identified. The coroner said the third victim will be identified once the family has been informed.

The first of the victims to die, whose name is being withheld, is a 41-year-old male who was shot multiple times in the 400 block of Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport just before 2:30 a.m. He died at 3:15 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health. He was the 42nd homicide in 2023 in Caddo Parish.

The 43rd homicide victim is 26-year-old Eric D. Scott. Scott was killed around 3:18 a.m. in the 4000 block of Wallace Avenue.

The last shooting to claim a life in Shreveport Saturday is 28-year-old Antonia L. Smith, She was shot multiple times just before 9 a.m. in the 4100 block of Linwood Avenue. Smith was a passenger in a car. The car crashed in the 2000 block of Murray Street.

Smith’s death marks the 44th homicide of the year for Caddo Parish, she died at that scene at 9:27 a.m.

The deaths remain under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Autopsies were ordered for all three victims.