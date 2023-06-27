SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is investigating two different shootings overnight that left three people injured and a man dead.

Around 11:30 p.m. officers responded to a call to the Jolie of Shreveport apartment complex on the 1000 block of Quail Creek. First responders found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One man was grazed by a bullet, and the other suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the back.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Officials say a separate shooting took place around midnight in the Lakeside Garden Apartments, located in the 2400 block of Carrie Ave.

Two people suffered non-life-threatening wounds. Police say one person was grazed and the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released if there are suspects in these shootings.