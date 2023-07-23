SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left two men fighting for their lives Saturday.

Authorities say around 12:15 a.m., a man was in the parking lot of a convenience store on the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive when two people wearing dark clothing approached him and started shooting.

The SPD says he and another man suffered life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to Oschner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

There has not yet been an arrest, and the shooting remains under investigation.