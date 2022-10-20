SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man who was found guilty of raping two children several years apart will serve back-to-back life sentences without the possibility of parole or sentence reduction.

Caddo Parish District Court Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced 53-year-old Quinton Carmack Jones to two consecutive life sentences on Wednesday for raping two young girls over several years. Jones lived in the same home with both victims during the times that the sexual offenses happened.

Witness statements in the case indicated that Jones not only sexually assaulted the young girls but he also threatened to kill them and their families if they told anyone. One victim said Jones held a gun to her head to drive home the seriousness of his threat.

A media release from the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office said that consecutive life sentences in a case such as this is unusual unless specific circumstances are presented that compel the judge to impose a more drastic punishment.

In Jones’ case those circumstances included the very young age of the victims, the gravity of Jones’ offenses against separate victims in separate instances, the span of years that the victims endured Jones’ crimes, and the fact that he held a gun to one of his victim’s heads when she was only three years old.