CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Keithville men accused of having vehicles in their possession that were stolen from a storage yard in November.

According to the sheriff’s office, 20-year-old Nathan Martin and 23-year-old Derick Ferguson II are alleged to have taken possession of two sports cars stolen from the yard located at 7400 West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop just before 1 a.m. on November 21.

Investigators say a group of people broke into the storage yard and used a truck from the yard to ram an exit gate open. The bandits stole four cars, including a gray 2023 Chevy Camaro SS and a gray 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack 392.

CPSO detectives recovered the Camaro from an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza around 3:40 p.m. on November 21. Then, shortly after 4 p.m. on November 23, deputies were called to the 6000 block of Alvin York Lane and recovered the Charger.

Investigators believe that Martin and Ferguson II had the cars and planned to have them wrapped in different colors to conceal their original appearance.

A blue 2019 Dodge Charger that police say was stolen from Halton City, Texas, was found around Mansfield Road and Colquitt Road in Shreveport. Martin is charged with possession of that car as well.

Warrants were issued for both men’s arrests. Martin is charged with three counts of illegal possession of stolen things. Ferguson II is charged with two counts of possession of stolen things.

This is an ongoing investigation and CPSO detectives anticipate more arrests will be made.

Anyone with information about Martin or Ferguson II’s whereabouts should call the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318)675-2170 or remain anonymous by calling Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318)673-7373.