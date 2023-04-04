All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a release Tuesday, officials stated two arrests have been made in relation to the shooting on March 30.

Responding officers were notified that Cordell Goines was transported to a local area hospital for a gunshot wound. Detectives with the SPD Violent Crimes Unit determined Goines and Alton Daniels were involved in a dispute in the parking lot.

Police say both men produced firearms and began shooting at each other and officers arrested them.

Alton Daniels suspected in Southern Maid shooting (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Goins is expected to recover and is charged with one count of illegal use of a firearm. Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of illegal use of a firearm.

If you have any information on this shooting, contact the SPD at 318-673-7300 #3. If you would like to stay anonymous contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373.