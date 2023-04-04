All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In a release Tuesday, officials stated two arrests have been made in relation to the shooting on March 30.
Responding officers were notified that Cordell Goines was transported to a local area hospital for a gunshot wound. Detectives with the SPD Violent Crimes Unit determined Goines and Alton Daniels were involved in a dispute in the parking lot.
Police say both men produced firearms and began shooting at each other and officers arrested them.
Goins is expected to recover and is charged with one count of illegal use of a firearm. Daniels is charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of illegal use of a firearm.
