CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office has released more details about the high-speed chase Saturday that ended with the arrests of a Shreveport man and a teenager.

CPSO says another juvenile is still on the run.

The sheriff’s office says 20-year-old Jaquayvious Chatman led deputies on a high-speed chase from North Shreveport all the way into Keithville on Saturday after deputies searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas spotted the stolen white Dodge Charger he was driving in Shreveport‘s Cherokee Park neighborhood and tried to stop him.

The chase continued for 24 miles, ending on Freedom Way in Keithville, where Chatman and two other young males were seen getting out of the stolen car and running. The sheriff’s office says Chatman was immediately taken into custody, and deputies found a 16-year-old hiding behind a house during a yard-to-yard search.

The teen was booked into Caddo Juvenile Detention Center and charged with criminal trespassing, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Chatman was booked into Caddo Correctional Center and charged with a felony contributing to juvenile delinquency and multiple controlled substance charges.

CPSO says a gun, ammunition, and illegal drugs were seized during the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.