HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – An investigation by the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with Maili Morris, 31, of Hammond behind bars. Her bond was set at $18,360,000.

The investigation centered around accusations that Morris had committed financial crimes against her 73-year-old aunt. Morris “was accused of ordering approximately $12,000.00 worth of food and merchandise from restaurants and stores in the Hammond area,” according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office. Charges were reportedly made between November 2022 and January 2023.

Further investigation found that Morris had attached the debit card to her DoorDash account.

The victim noticed the charges when her bank account was overdrawn, according to investigators.

Morris was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 16 on 136 counts each on charges of identity theft, bank fraud, computer fraud, felony theft, access device fraud and exploitation of the infirmed.