SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week.

Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit is tasked with finding and arresting those responsible for the recent rise in shootings. It also focuses on other crimes, including burglaries, street-level narcotics, violent crimes, felony warrants and other offenses.

Natchitoches ACTION Unit seizes drugs and weapons (Source: Natchitoches Police Department)

In addition to the arrests, police say the ACTION Unit seized multiple drugs and weapons:

18 ecstasy tablets

2 grams of methamphetamine

46 grams of marijuana

4 recovered firearms

The unit also served 17 warrants and made 27 field contacts with those in the streets late at night in high crime areas.